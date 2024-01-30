Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 1,622,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

