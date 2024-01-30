Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. 94,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,486. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.