VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,248 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 77,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

