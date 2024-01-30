Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 7,316,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,089,883. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.