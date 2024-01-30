First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lowered by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,424. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

