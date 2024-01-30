VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,143 shares of company stock worth $13,909,506. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FROG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 379,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

