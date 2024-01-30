Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Trimmed by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.