VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.54. The stock had a trading volume of 904,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,809. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.77 and a 200 day moving average of $324.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,078 shares of company stock worth $11,579,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

