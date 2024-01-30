Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Raised by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 7,181,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

