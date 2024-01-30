Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.46. 638,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,558. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.