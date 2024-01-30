MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.3 %

MGPI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.