VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 12,857 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 119,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,232. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.