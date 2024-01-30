VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 2,598,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

