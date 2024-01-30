Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,295,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $554.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

