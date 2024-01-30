National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. National HealthCare makes up 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3,137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 54,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

