Goodman Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.10. 2,673,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $493.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

