ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $191.77. The company had a trading volume of 380,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,621,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

