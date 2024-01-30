Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 277,005 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

CMCSA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. 5,539,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

