LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 89,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 10,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.34. 1,543,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

