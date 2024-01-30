Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 30th (AAPL, ABCB, AMD, ATXS, BIGC, BIIB, BKNG, BSVN, CADE, CDLX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

