Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 30th (AAPL, ABCB, AMD, ATXS, BIGC, BIIB, BKNG, BSVN, CADE, CDLX)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.