Analysts’ Downgrades for January 30th (AMD, BAYRY, BHC, BHLB, BIP, COMM, ENFN, FIVE, GOL, GRPN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 30th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $525.00 target price on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

