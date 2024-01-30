Kava Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Kava has a market capitalization of $805.65 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.