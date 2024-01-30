Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 7.3%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 76,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.