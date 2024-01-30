Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Ali Mazanderani bought 322,476 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,481,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,654,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

