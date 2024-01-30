AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 39,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. AEye has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 3,340.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Luis Dussan sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $31,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $90,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in AEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AEye by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AEye by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AEye by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AEye by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

