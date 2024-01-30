Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Drops By 8.8%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LINC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $37,882.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 33,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,563. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.