Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

