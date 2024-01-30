Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreases By 14.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 197,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,635. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.78. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 390,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

