Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Drops By 15.5%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,773,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 969,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
