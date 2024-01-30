Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Drops By 15.5%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,773,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 969,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 32,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $448.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.