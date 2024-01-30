Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCAA. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 65,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

