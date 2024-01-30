Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $241.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,493. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $245.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

