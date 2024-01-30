Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 2,706,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

