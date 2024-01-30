Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $13.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.96. 590,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $347.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $201,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8,975.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

