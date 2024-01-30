VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,048 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 158,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,112. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

