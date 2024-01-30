VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. 16,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

