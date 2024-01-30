VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.57.

ET stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 9,685,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

