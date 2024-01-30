VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 11,953 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,782. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

