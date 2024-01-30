VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 2,118,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,695. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

