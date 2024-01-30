VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up about 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 234,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,515. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.