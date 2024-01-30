VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 859,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,525. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

