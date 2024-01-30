Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Boosted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.14. 2,313,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,109. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $446.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.65 and its 200 day moving average is $370.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

