VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,658. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

