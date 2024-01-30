VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $273.87. The stock had a trading volume of 188,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $291.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.