VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 2.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.70. 1,437,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.