VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 2.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.70. 1,437,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.