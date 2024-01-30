Goodman Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,286 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 34,739,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,918,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

