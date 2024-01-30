SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,528. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

