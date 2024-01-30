Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. NNN REIT accounts for 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,306 shares of company stock worth $1,793,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 644,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

