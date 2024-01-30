LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 2.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 637,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,170. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

