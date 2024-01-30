Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $425.89. 13,842,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,261,828. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

