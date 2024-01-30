Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is Goodman Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 3.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,470. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

